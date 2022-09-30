Nelson pleads guilty, gets two life sentences in brothers' murders

Sep. 30—The Northwest Missouri man charged in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder, ending a case that has twisted its way through the courts for more than three years.

Garland Joseph Nelson entered the pleas in a Cass County courtroom and received two life sentences without parole that will run consecutive to each other. In exchange for the pleas, all the remaining charges against Nelson, which included counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action, were dropped.

In 2020, one of Nelson's defense attorneys said the state was seeking the death penalty if he was convicted in the case.

In court Friday, Nelson admitted to killing Nicholas Diemel, 35, and Justin Diemel, 24, in July of 2019 on his farm near Braymer, Missouri. The brothers had come to Missouri from their home in Wisconsin to see Nelson, who was helping to care for cattle they owned and failed to return home.

Nelson had been set to appear in federal court in Kansas City for a trial next week in a separate case related to his dealings with the brothers. The federal charges involve two counts of fraud and two counts of unlawfully transporting firearms.

According to court documents, between 2018 and 2019, the Diemel family sent livestock to Nelson's farm to be cared for but the animals were neglected and many died. Yet Nelson still charged the family full price.

The Diemels later asked for their money back. According to court documents, Nelson purposefully damaged a check sent to Nicholas Diemel. This led to him coming to Missouri with his brother Justin to meet Nelson in person.

The two men were reported missing when they didn't make their scheduled flight from KCI, and after extensive searches, law enforcement officers eventually found human remains that were connected to the brothers.

Trials in the case had been delayed repeatedly and moved to different courthouses. Although the brothers' murders happened in Caldwell County, Nelson's court proceedings ultimately had been moved to Cass County due to publicity surrounding the case.

The murder case wasn't Nelson's first brush with the law involving a crime related to livestock. In 2016, he was sentenced to two years in prison on federal charges for a cattle fraud scheme that resulted in losses of more than $262,000 to his victims.

In that case, Nelson admitted that he engaged in a scheme to sell at least 114 mortgaged head of cattle that were pledged to the Farm Service Agency without notifying the FSA of the sales. He also said he removed identification tags from 646 head of cattle that belonged to others and commingled these cattle with his own and with those owned by his neighbor and landlord to sell the livestock for his own benefit.

