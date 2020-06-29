Nematicides Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nematicides Market by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Nematicides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biological products and increasing number of product launches catering to the requirement of crop-specific nematodes drive the growth of the market.

The nematicides market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, Marrone Bio Innovations, Nufarm and Isagro S.p.A. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. Though COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well but there is no significant impact on the global operations and supply chain of their nematicides. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players are still in operation. Due to supply chain disruptions, labour shortage, closure of food outlets, the supply hasn't been able to cross the regional and national borders. But due to the increasing demand for food, will increase the production area in the future, once the crisis comes to standstill. However, the demand for nematicides in the crop protection industry is likely to increase in the second quarters of the year 2020 as many farmers are compelled to panic buying and the reduction in restrictions by government can smoothen the supply chain process.

Seed treatment, by mode of application, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Major players in the market are focusing on the introduction of bionematicide products, which would cater to the seed treatment market. The focus on high-value crops and genetically modified seeds has improved the scope for seed treatment in the market. The adoption of genetically modified seeds has reduced the number of times crop rotation is undertaken in the fields. The lack of crop rotation makes the soil conducive to the growth of nematodes. Companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations (US) and Valent BioSciences (US) are introducing bionematicides that cater to seed treatment. These factors would drive the growth of the seed treatment segment in the nematicides market.

Fumigation and carbamates, by mode of application and type, are estimated to hold the largest shares in the nematicides industry, in terms of value, in 2020

Fumigation is a mode that is both cost-effective and efficient for tackling the problem of nematodes. In regions where there is a scarcity of water, such as South Africa, and mechanically advanced economies such as the US and Canada where the adoption of drip irrigation is feasible, the market for fumigation is set to grow. There has been an increase in the adoption of non-toxic products in soils due to the growing interest in sustainable agriculture. This has aided the growth in the use of carbamates, which are relatively less toxic than fumigants.