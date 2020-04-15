What Is Nemetschek's (ETR:NEM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 15% over the last quarter. The full year gain of 11% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Nemetschek

Does Nemetschek Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 51.50 that there is some investor optimism about Nemetschek. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (33.9) for companies in the software industry is lower than Nemetschek's P/E.

XTRA:NEM Price Estimation Relative to Market April 15th 2020 More

That means that the market expects Nemetschek will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Nemetschek's 66% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 32% is also impressive. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Nemetschek's Balance Sheet

Since Nemetschek holds net cash of €22m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Nemetschek's P/E Ratio

Nemetschek has a P/E of 51.5. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.4. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Nemetschek over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 39.5 back then to 51.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.