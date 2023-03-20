Nemetschek's (ETR:NEM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 15% on the 26th of May to €0.45, up from last year's comparable payment of €0.39. This takes the annual payment to 0.7% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Nemetschek's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Nemetschek's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 40.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 25%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nemetschek Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was €0.0958, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.39. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Nemetschek has impressed us by growing EPS at 25% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Nemetschek's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nemetschek is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for Nemetschek for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Nemetschek not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

