NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Reacts To His Brother Bryson Allegedly Using His Name After Being Arrested For Fentanyl Possession | Prince Williams via Getty Images

Brentt Leakes needs some answers regarding how he got pulled into his big brother Bryson Bryant’s legal drama.

Leakes, who is 23, expressed his confusion via Instagram stories using memes of his mother, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.

The first meme visually represented the shock that his older brother used his name during his recent arrest. He accompanied the image of his discombobulated mother with a video snippet featuring one of her many iconic lines.

He used a clip featuring his mother’s reply to a shady situation during the season 7 RHOA reunion.

“Now why I am in it? Now see how I get thrown in stuff? I ain’t even did nothing,” NeNe says in the infamous clip.

His quest for answers results from learning his older brother used his name earlier this month after police allegedly found drugs on him.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Bryant, 33, was arrested on July 3 for felony possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II-controlled substance. The documents state police responded to an incident around 1 a.m. at a home in Lawrenceville, Georgia. It added that Bryant “evaded police” and claimed that he knew the people who lived at the residence.

When Bryant was asked to provide authorities with his information, he used his younger brother’s name. He also allegedly gave the address of a home his mother sold years ago. The outlet states this resulted in the initial police report filed under the name of Brentt Leakes.

Bryant was transported and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail around 2:36 a.m. His bond was set at $5,900. The booking information still had him listed under his brother’s name. Initial documents stated that he was released at 12:20 p.m.

However, according to The Jasmine Brand, updated jail records reportedly indicate he’s been rearrested and is currently sitting behind bars.

Bryant’s list of charges was extensive, including possession of a scheduled II controlled substance, violation of probation, loitering and giving a false name, address, or birthdate.

He is due to appear in court later this month.

Bryant is NeNe’s son with her ex Calvin Bryant. Brentt is the son she shared with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died of cancer last summer.

NeNe has not provided a statement regarding her son’s arrest.