Is Neo Industrial (HEL:NEO1V) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Neo Industrial Plc (HEL:NEO1V) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Neo Industrial Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Neo Industrial had €9.66m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have €889.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €8.78m.

A Look At Neo Industrial's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Neo Industrial had liabilities of €23.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of €14.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €889.0k as well as receivables valued at €6.62m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €30.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €11.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Neo Industrial would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Neo Industrial's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.6) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.67, suggesting high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Shareholders should be aware that Neo Industrial's EBIT was down 81% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Neo Industrial can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.