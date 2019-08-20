Neo-Nazi arrested over threat to exterminate Hispanics said 'I thank God every day Trump is president'

A man arrested by the FBI on suspicion of threatening to kill Hispanic people in Miami allegedly wrote that he thanked God every day that Donald Trump was president.

Eric Lin, 35, made a series of threats against the Hispanic community in the Miami area before being arrested in Seattle.

An FBI complaint in Miami says Lin sent Facebook messages to a Hispanic woman threatening her and her family between May and August. The messages praised Adolf Hitler, used racial slurs, and called for the extermination of the Hispanic community, other non-white groups, and “Spanish-speaking groups”.

"By the authority of ADOLF HITLER AND GOD I HEREBY DECLARE SPANISH AND ALL SPANISH-SPEAKING PEOPLE ILLEGAL," Lin allegedly wrote in messages obtained by the Miami New Times.

"[T]hat's ALL I NEED AUTHORITY FROM ADOLF HITLER TO ACT. I FOLLOW ONLY ADOLF HITLER AND THEN GOD. THEY ARE ONE AND THE SAME."

According to the paper, the messages also praised Mr Trump.

“I thank god every day Donald John Trump is President and that he will launch a Racial War and Crusade to keep the N*ggers, Sp*cs, and Muslims and any dangerous non-White or Ethnically or Culturally foreign group ‘In Line,” another message allegedly reads.

“By ‘in Line’ it is meant that they will either be sent to ‘Concentration Camps’ or dealt with Ruthlessly and Vigorously by the United States Military.”

At a hearing in Seattle federal court on Monday on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication, the Maryland native did not immediately enter a plea.

An affidavit from a Miami FBI agent filed in federal court claims that the targeted victim, who Lin allegedly had planned to have kidnapped and violently assaulted, provided 150 printed pages of Lin’s messages.

The FBI says Lin was arrested Friday in Seattle on federal charges filed in Miami. He has a bail hearing next week in Seattle.

