Neo-Nazi and girlfriend arrested for allegedly plotting attack on Maryland power grid

(Independent)

A Neo-Nazi leader and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged with plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid.

Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, have been charged for conspiring to destroy an energy facility, and face up to 20 years in prison, according to The Washington Post.

Mr Russell met Ms Clendaniel while they two were incarcerated at different prisons. The former, the founder of the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, had been arrested for possessing bombmaking materials, and the latter had been robbing convenience stores with a machete.

According to prosecutors, Mr Russel began discussing potential attacks on power infrastructure with an undercover government informant last summer.