Neo-Nazi group’s leader among 3 arrested in attack at Orlando demonstration

Three members of the National Socialist Movement, including Kissimmee-based leader Burt Colucci, were arrested after a scuffle during a demonstration at Waterford Lakes last weekend made national headlines, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon.

Colucci and Joshua Terrell of Indiana were charged with battery evidencing prejudice under Florida’s hate crime statute after video and witnesses showed the two attacking a Jewish man who confronted them as they shouted anti-Semitic slurs by Alafaya Trail.

A third man, Jason Brown of Cape Canaveral, was arrested for grand theft.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said viral video of the hateful rallygoers and “evidence that was not immediately available on the date of the incident” led to the arrests. The battery charges, normally first-degree misdemeanors, are being upgraded to third-degree felonies under Florida’s hate crime law.

