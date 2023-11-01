Neo-Nazi Groups Are Trying to Use Pro-Palestine Protests to Push Antisemitism

Last weekend, dozens of people connected to the National Justice Party, an antisemitic and white nationalist group led by Mike Peinovich, went to a pro-Palestine protest in Washington, D.C., to spread their anti-Jewish views and gain media attention. Israel “is a pure genocidal state, make no mistake,” Peinovich, who was one of the organizers of the 2017 United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, said. “We Americans have been snookered into supporting [Israel] by Jewish control of our banks, our media, and our politicians, but we have to say enough.” According to Vice, this demonstrates how far-right antisemites are opportunistically latching onto pro-Palestine advocates condemning Israel’s government and the proliferation of misinformation on social media surrounding the issue. This is happening as hate crimes against Jews, Muslims, and Arabs are on the rise–a trend pushed by many white supremacist groups.

Looks like the Nazis from the National Justice Party are trying to hijack the pro-Palestinian rally at the White House right now. The rally since moved to BLM Plaza and the boneheads are smart enough to keep their distance, but they are still there. pic.twitter.com/dmBxcvIYRu — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) October 28, 2023

Read it at Vice

Read more at The Daily Beast.