Neo-Nazi kept gun by his bed in case of ‘complete societal breakdown’

A “survivalist” neo-Nazi kept a gun by his bed in case of a “complete breakdown in society”, a court heard.

Extreme Right-wing “conspiracy theorist” Alan Madden, 65, who kept a semi-automatic pistol in his bedroom, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

In September last year, when officers raided his home in the village of Port Sunlight, Merseyside, they discovered a Czech-manufactured firearm in a box in his bedroom, along with 384 rounds of ammunition that included prohibited hollow-point bullets, Liverpool Crown Court was told on Tuesday.

The hearing to determine his sentence was told that two laptops and a mobile phone were seized and a search of the devices showed he had “extreme Right-wing views” and an “unhealthy interest in firearms, weapons and proscribed organisations”.

Madden told police that he would not have used the weapon other than in “extreme circumstances” to defend himself and his wife in the event of a “complete breakdown in society”.

Judge David Aubrey KC said: “You repeated you did not envisage needing to use the firearm in the UK but in 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic, you wondered whether social order may break down amidst civil unrest and you were glad you had it in case this led to you or your wife being exposed to the risk of attack.”

Madden told officers he was viewed as a “conspiracy theorist”, as well as describing himself as a “survivalist”, and did not believe the Government would look after his safety.

The court heard that he brought the weapon with him on his return from South Africa, where he lived for 49 years.

Three sets of nunchucks and a flick knife were also recovered from his home.

Madden shared videos online through his BitTube channel, including speeches from Adolf Hitler, the court heard.

Officers searching his devices found the manifesto by the man behind the Christchurch terror attacks in New Zealand as well as calls to action.

He also shared a video promoting proscribed terrorist organisation National Action, the court was told.

In an interview with police, he said he thought the group, banned in 2016, was “commendable”.

It was submitted by his defence that there was minimal risk of death or serious harm from his ownership of the firearm.

Judge Aubrey said: “I do not accept those submissions. In my judgment there was some risk of harm in that you, a complex man with the beliefs you held, were in possession of the weapon and ammunition, albeit that they remained in your home.”

He said Madden brought the lethal weapon into the country “knowingly and with calculation” and his immersion in firearms and other weapons had to be assessed against the background of his “warped ideology”.

The court was told that Madden had admitted to dissemination of a terrorist publication and he pleaded guilty to three counts of stirring up racial hatred.

Madden also admitted possession of a prohibited firearm, possessing prohibited ammunition, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and possession of a flick knife.

The defendant, who appeared over video link from HMP Liverpool, was sentenced to serve an additional year on licence following his custodial sentence.

