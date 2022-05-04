Neo-Nazi prison gang leader, 4 others convicted of murder, kidnapping

A neo-Nazi prison gangster who changed his name to Filthy Fuhrer and four of his subordinates were convicted Monday of conspiring to kidnap and kill a low-level gang member.

Fuhrer, 45, founded the 1488s while serving a 19-year sentence in a maximum security prison in Alaska for the attempted murder of an Alaska state trooper.

In 2017, Fuhrer coordinated two different kidnappings in April and July, the Justice Department said in a press release. However, his commands to Roy Naughton, Glen Baldwin, Colter O’Dell and Craig King on Aug. 3, 2017, reached a new level.

Naughton, Baldwin, O’Dell and King were convicted of murdering 1488s member Michael Staton at a house in Wasilla, about 40 miles north of Anchorage. King was a Hells Angels member helping out the other three, who were 1488s, according to the feds.

The men warmed up a knife and then cut Staton’s identifying gang tattoo off his body before fatally shooting him and burning his body, the feds said. Two other men, Nicholas Kozorra and Dustin Clowers, flipped and pleaded guilty to Staton’s murder.

Though Fuhrer, whose legal name used to be Timothy Lobdell, and the other 1488s were explicitly racist and white supremacist, the convictions were all related to violence against other 1488 members.

The gang’s name refers to a white nationalist 14-word credo and the eighth letter of the alphabet, H, for Heil Hitler. The gang’s symbol is an iron cross on top of a Nazi swastika.