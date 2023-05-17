Neo-Nazis have arrived. Is it time to ban free speech on this California overpass? | Opinion

There they were, back again last weekend, a small crew of masked bigots who use a Highway 101 overpass in the small San Luis Obispo County town of Templeton as a stage to proselytize for white pride.

This time, there were four men instead of two, and their hateful messaging was even uglier. The “Embrace White Pride” banner first displayed on April 23 had some additions — three Nordic runes described as hate symbols by the Anti-Defamation League.

Two of the men wore T-shirts emblazoned with “The White Race” in large lettering with “Save European Identity” in smaller print underneath, next to what looked like The North Face corporate logo. (Does The North Face know their brand has been co-opted by racists?)

One member of the group even gave the Nazi “sieg heil” salute to passing motorists, according to one of the observers who showed up on the bridge to counteract the message of hate.

Several men with masks hold up an “Embrace white pride” flag on the Vineyard Drive Highway 101 overpass on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

So what now?

How do we let these racists know they are not welcome?

A well-attended Rally Against Hate held on the Templeton overpass on May 10 obviously didn’t faze them. Neither did the condemnations posted online and in the media.

Will calling them out, once again, only serve to give the attention they crave — and provide more fodder for them to post on social media?

Or would ignoring them from here on out give the impression that we’re giving up and moving on?

Board of Supervisors reacts

At Tuesday’s meeting of the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, Board Chairman John Peschong — who attended the May 10 counter-protest — said he’s been working with Caltrans on a solution. He didn’t elaborate because the item was not listed on the agenda, and a prolonged discussion risked violating the Brown Act, California’s open meeting law.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, however, several speakers pleaded with the board to do something to prevent the overpass from being used as a soapbox for hate.

“I cried when I saw that sign,” said North County resident Yvonne Baughman, in reference to the white pride banner. “I cried for all the people and all the children this was really going to affect.”

Story continues

Her husband, Tom Baughman, suggested enforcing a “no loitering policy” on the overpass — which would essentially prohibit all gatherings there, including the MAGA displays that regularly take place there.

Yet banning displays on one overpass in Templeton — if that were legally possible — would most likely drive the haters to another overpass.

Then what?

Ban them from all overpasses in the county ... or the state?

What the law says

While it is illegal in California to “affix” signs to an overpass, it is not a violation to hold signs, flags or banners, as the white supremacists were doing.

“As terrible as the message is, the Constitution does allow them to stand there,” Supervisor Peschong said during a break in the meeting.

Since Caltrans — not the county — controls the bridge, any change in policy would have to originate with the state.

And yes, it may have to apply to all overpasses in California — not just to the ones where demonstrators congregate.

That’s a major undertaking, but Peschong said he isn’t giving up. If state legislation is required, he’ll take that up with local lawmakers.

“These vile messages really do hurt people,” he said. “You don’t want people feeling that they (aren’t) safe in their own community.”

Demonstrators walk to the Vineyard Drive Highway 101 overpass in Templeton for a rally on May 10, 2023, in response to a social media post showing two people holding an “Embrace white pride” banner there last week.

The safety factor

Could government argue that a ban on loitering on this particular overpass is needed to protect public safety?

It could try.

There’s no question that motorists take note of what’s happening and many of them respond in a variety of ways — honking, yelling, giving protesters the finger.

Yet there’s no hard evidence of a threat to public safety. Political demonstrations on the overpass have never been reported as a contributing factor to a crash, according to CHP Public Information Officer Patrick Seebart.

There is a potential for violent interactions, however. Indeed, progressive activists were pepper-sprayed in September during a pro-democracy rally on the bridge, resulting in the arrest of an Arroyo Grande man.

That points to a need for monitoring by the Sheriff’s Office, but not necessarily to a blanket ban on free speech.

‘Outing’ the offenders

So, again, how should we react?

There have been calls to out these masked cowards so they can be held accountable for fouling our county with their bile.

That could be one powerful deterrent, as cockroaches tend to scurry when you shine a light on them. Men like these deserve no safe harbor in decent society.

Another approach could be to put up a stand-against-hate billboard near the overpass as a show of support for those targeted by their hate campaign.

Meanwhile, the group that organized the Rally Against Hate is planning future events, and the Democratic Party is putting together a list of people willing to converge on the Templeton overpass to counter-protest whenever white supremacists show up.

“We know this is likely not ending anytime soon, and we plan to continue countering their efforts,” the group said. “If you’d like to be part of an email or text alert when these individuals are on the bridge, please let us know.”

That’s a giant step, but here’s another idea: Maybe the local Republican Party — which has been noticeably silent about the sudden appearance of neo-Nazis — could join in driving these Ku Klux Klan 2.0 wannabes from our midst. Same goes for the independents and the apolitical.

Because this isn’t about politics.

This is about standing up for our community and telling racist haters that while they may have the right to wave their Nazi banners and salute like Brownshirts to passing motorists, they have no home here.

Their brand of hate has no place in San Luis Obispo County, and no place in California or our nation, either, because it’s downright un-American.

If we can’t prevent them from putting their small-minded ignorance on public display, let’s drown it in rainbow-colored messages of inclusivity and love.

We don’t have to silence them to stop their hate.