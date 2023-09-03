Neo-Nazis parade swastika flags in Florida, chanting 'We are everywhere'

White supremacist hate groups staged a neo-Nazi rally in Florida.

They paraded swastika flags, performed the Nazi salute, and chanted, "We are everywhere."

The rally comes days after three Black people were killed in a racist mass shooting in Jacksonville.

Neo-Nazis were marching in Florida on the Labor Day weekend chanting, "We are everywhere," The Mail Online reported. The extremist hate groups Blood Tribe and The Goyim Defense League paraded in the Orlando area on Saturday.

Blood Tribe was founded by Christopher Polhaus, a former US Marine linked to the January 6 insurrection. The group regards Hitler as a deity, says the Anti-Defamation League. The group, which does not allow female members, has been increasingly active since it was founded in 2021 and has staged anti-LGBTQ+ demonstrations.

The Goyim Defense League is an antisemitic hate group that has been known to harass Jews.

The two white supremacist groups joined forces to organize the "March of the Redshirts" rally during Labor Day weekend. According to videos of the rally posted on social media, the groups were able to muster a few dozen supporters for the event.

The Anti-Defamation League's (ADL) Center on Extremism had warned of the planned demonstrations. The ADL said US Nazis were increasingly brazen, and some had been outspoken in favor of Governor Ron DeSantis. The presidential candidate argues that these individuals are not his true supporters.

Anna Vishkaee Eskamani, a Florida House of Representatives member, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) denouncing the groups. "Absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far-right extremism growing in FL," she wrote.

The marchers wore uniforms of matching red shirts, black masks, and black pants. They paraded swastika flags, performed Nazi salutes, and proclaimed "Heil Hitler." They gathered at Cranes Roost Park.

On the same day, a separate far-right group called the Order of the Black Sun protested outside Disney World. The groups targeted high-visibility locations to attract maximum attention, The Daily Beast reported.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer was harassed by them and endured antisemitic slurs. She posted on X: "Very vitriolic and irrational behavior. However, they still have a right to free speech and freedom of association, even if they are irrational Nazi trolls (and possibly even Feds)." One protester yelled that she should be "thrown in an oven."

The far-right protests come days after a racist mass shooting in the same state. Ryan Palmeter fatally shot three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. He was armed with two guns, one of which was an AR-15 rifle with swastikas painted on it. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

