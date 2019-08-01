Would Neo-Neon Holdings (HKG:1868) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Neo-Neon Holdings Limited (HKG:1868) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Neo-Neon Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Neo-Neon Holdings had debt of CN¥577.3m, up from CN¥70.2m in one year. However, it does have CN¥424.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥152.6m.

SEHK:1868 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Strong Is Neo-Neon Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Neo-Neon Holdings had liabilities of CN¥402.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥408.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥424.8m as well as receivables valued at CN¥459.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥72.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Neo-Neon Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Neo-Neon Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Neo-Neon Holdings reported revenue of CN¥694m, which is a gain of 4.2%. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Neo-Neon Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost CN¥62m at the EBIT level. On a more positive note, the company does have liquid assets, so it has a bit of time to improve its operations before the debt becomes an acute problem. But we'd want to see some positive free cashflow before spending much time on trying to understand the stock. So it seems too risky for our taste. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Neo-Neon Holdings's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.