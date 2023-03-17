NeoCortexAI Announces Services That Are Set to Change Blockchain for Years to Come

Tortola, British Virgin Islands - (NewMediaWire) - March 17, 2023 - NeoCortexAI is an innovative platform that aims to revolutionize the world of Blockchain technology by implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a seamless connection between these two groundbreaking technologies. With its four pillars and their exclusive pNFTs, NeoCortexAI offers a comprehensive range of solutions to leverage the full potential of AI and blockchain technology. NeocortexAi is poised to make a significant impact in the world of AI and Blockchain through incubation, accelerating AI projects and connecting web2 AI to web3 AI in a seamless transition without any hassles. The Four Pillars The Multi-AI-Index Pool equipped with DCA bots help to automate the process of investing and managing funds, thereby reducing the risk of human error and increasing the efficiency of the investment process. The AI Launchpad is another essential feature of NeoCortexAI that is designed to help AI projects gain the exposure and funding they need to succeed in the market. The AI-Swap is an exchange platform that offers users the opportunity to trade and exchange tokens launched on the AI Launchpad. The AI-Brain Center is a media platform that provides users with the latest news, updates, and trends in AI and blockchain technology. Backers and Partners NeoCortexAI is backed by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Oddiyana Ventures, Triple Gem Capital, Ferreum network and Farium Ventures. "As the global reliance on data continues to intensify, the intersection of Blockchain and AI presents a significant opportunity to develop innovations that are both reliable and efficient. NeoCortexAI has implemented cutting-edge features that position it as a frontrunner in the field, poised to lead the way in embracing the integration of Blockchain and AI," said Dorji Rabten, Founder & Managing Partner at Oddiyana Ventures and; Advisor at NeoCortexAI. "NeocortexAI is at the forefront of the digital revolution, seamlessly linking blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to create a powerful platform for growth and transformation," said Sherab Jamtsho, the CEO of Triple Gem Capital. "It provides a range of accessible AI and Blockchain services for individuals interested in exploring blockchain technology." In addition to its backers, NeoCortexAI has partnered with ecosystem partners such as Aldeb Trades, Brilliant Moon, and Chainzeeper to further strengthen its platform and provide users with the best possible experience. The platform is set to launch on top launchpads starting from March 13th to 19th March 2023, including Kommunitas, Vulture Peak, Brandpad, Duckstarter, DAOStarter, Genshard, BSC launchpad, Spores Network, and MoonStarter and more. Launch week is expected to end with the $CORAI IAiO on NeocortexAI website. This launch is set to bring a new era of innovation to the industry, with the perfect synergy between AI and Blockchain technology. Robby Jeo, the CEO of Kommunitas said, "NeoCortexAI provides investors with comprehensive access to the AI and blockchain ecosystems. Featuring an AI Launchpad, AI Index Fund, AI Swap, and AI Brain Center, the platform offers diverse opportunities for participation and engagement. Additional advantages such as pNFTs give users privileged access to exciting new projects and exclusive benefits." Ken Shin, the co-founder of DuckDAO said, "NeoCortexAI has the potential to make a significant impact in its respective field, and we are confident that it will garner attention and support from the community." Ride the AI wave with NeoCortexAI today and take advantage of the full potential of these revolutionary technologies for growth and transformation in the digital era. What's more? NeoCortexAI is giving out whitelist spots for their free mint pNFTs! Join the community to grab your spot on the whitelist. NeoCortexAI will also be collaborating with AI projects through its incubation and acceleration program. Important Dates: On 20th March 2023, the very first IAiO aka Initial Artificial Intelligence Offerings of NeoCortexAI token $CORAI which will be held at NeoCortexAI. You can find more information about the IAiO here. On 21st March 2023, at 1 pm UTC the $CORAI token will be listed on PancakeSwap and can be traded with the CORAI/BUSD pair. For any further information regarding IAiO, incubation, acceleration and potential partnership in the AI and Blockchain space, please reach out to the team via official email: media@neocortexai.xyz. For More Information: Company Email: media@neocortexai.xyz Twitter | Official Telegram Group | Official Announcement Channel | Discord | Reddit | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | LinkedIn