Neocortix Selects Walt & Company to Manage Launch of First Large-Scale Mobile COVID-19 Viral Protein Structure Research Initiative

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt & Company, an award-winning Silicon Valley tech public relations and social media agency, today announced that it has been selected by Neocortix, developers of disruptive Cloud at the Edge virtual data center solutions, to manage the launch of the first-of-its-kind, large-scale mobile research initiative to conduct computational biology experiments and simulations of folding viral proteins1 to create new therapeutics and diagnostics in the fight against COVID-19.

The Neocortix Cloud Services Platform allows the unused capacity of large numbers of individual mobile phones to be harnessed into a single, unified computational engine. At scale – with potentially tens of millions of phone processors working in unison – Neocortix can deliver analytical performance that equals or surpasses the computing power accessible in today's most advanced supercomputing facilities. Neocortix Cloud at the Edge technology has the power and efficiency to provide scientists with an additional advantage in deploying intricate research and predictive analytics across infinite applications.

"The health of millions of people around the world, and the future of our interconnected global economy, rest on the success of government, academic and corporate scientists working tirelessly to develop COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics," said Lloyd Watts, founder and CEO, Neocortix. "Our mobile COVID-19 research initiative will provide these professionals with another channel to help fight COVID-19. We selected Walt & Company to manage the announcement because of their expertise and impressive track record in successfully communicating important and complex technologies."

Walt & Company will be providing Neocortix with a range of communications services including leadership positioning, media and analyst relations, partner communications, and editorial services.

"Neocortix's advanced technology platform makes for a compelling story across a wide range of business, vertical market and consumer channels," said Robert Walt, president of Walt & Company. "We're delighted to be working with a company that is at the forefront of data science and mobile technologies, leveraging its integrated platform to battle COVID-19."

