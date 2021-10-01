Neometals (ASX:NMT) shareholders have earned a 362% return over the last year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT) share price rocketed moonwards 362% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 68% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. It is also impressive that the stock is up 229% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Neometals went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Neometals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 362% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Neometals (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

