Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$6.5m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.2m, the US$107m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Neonode will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the American Electronic analysts is that Neonode is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 104% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Neonode's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Neonode currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

