Neosho father granted probation on child abuse conviction

Sep. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 33-year-old father pleaded guilty this week to physical abuse of his 8-year-old son, and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

Eric W. Jackson changed his plea to guilty on a felony count of child abuse at a hearing Wednesday in Newton County Circuit Court in a deal allowing a suspended sentence.

Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and assessed Jackson five years on the conviction, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

Jackson was charged with the offense in May following an investigation by Neosho police of allegations that he had hit his son. A probable-cause affidavit states that a handprint was visible on the child's face as well as bruising on his ear, an arm and his torso.

