Neosho father's child abuse charge dismissed

Aug. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office Monday dismissed a felony child abuse charge that a Neosho father was facing for alleged rough treatment of his 4-year-old son.

Gm J. Tither, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on the charge. The charge was dismissed when the victim's mother did not show up with the boy to testify against him.

Tither was charged with the offense after an incident Jan. 17 at the family's home in Neosho.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he jerked the boy around by his arm and slapped him in the back of his head. The boy's mother told police that her husband was upset with her and took his anger out on the boy.