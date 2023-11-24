Neosho man arrested in retail robberies

Nov. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 62-year-old Neosho man was arrested by Newton County authorities in connection with two robberies at Dollar General stores.

Sheriff's detectives had been staking out area stores when one of them saw a vehicle pull into the Dollar General store at Granby. The vehicle was similar to the description of one used in the two robberies.

As the deputy approached the driver, he saw the man had black paint on his face. That matched descriptions of the suspect in the previous robberies, according to a statement issued by Sheriff Chris Jennings.

The suspect fled and after a short pursuit his vehicle ran off the road and into a ravine. While officers were approaching the suspect, he yelled at them that he had a gun and to stay away before fleeing on foot.

During the search for the suspect, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer located a handgun lying in the road. Detectives later determined the suspect was at a Neosho motel. Officers approached the room and found the suspect allegedly attempting to remove the paint from his face. He was taken into custody.

Several hundred dollars believed to be from the robberies was recovered from the hotel room. Investigators will seek charges against the man arrested.

The statement did not say what day the arrest was made.