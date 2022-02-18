Neosho man convicted of tampering with a victim

Feb. 18—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A jury deliberated about 35 minutes before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Neosho man on a charge that he tampered with the victim in his domestic assault case.

A McDonald County jury convicted John M. Hamilton Jr., 46, of tampering with a victim — a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison — in the single-day trial of a Newton County case moved to Pineville on a change of venue.

Hamilton was being held at the Newton County Jail on a felony domestic assault count June 18, 2021, when he called the victim in his case using a jail phone and offered her $500 if she would get the charge dropped.

Will Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor, said tampering with a victim is one of just a few offenses for which Missouri law does not allow parole, meaning Hamilton will have to serve whatever length of term Judge Gregory Stremel decides to give him.

A sentencing date has not been set as yet. Hamilton's domestic assault charge remains pending with the court.