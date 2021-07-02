Neosho man given prison time on drug-dealing conviction

Jul. 2—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 27-year-old defendant recently was assessed a prison term when he pleaded guilty to a felony drug-dealing charge in Newton County.

Matthew A. Middleton, of Neosho, pleaded guilty June 15 in Newton County Circuit Court to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance in a plea deal calling for a seven-year sentence and dismissing a more serious count of first-degree trafficking in drugs.

Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea deal and assessed Middleton the agreed-upon prison term with the sentence to run concurrently with a four-year sentence he was assessed previously on a 2019 conviction for theft. He had been given probation in the theft case, which was revoked due to two arrests in 2020 involving drug dealing.

The drug conviction for which he will be serving time pertains to an arrest July 28 in Neosho after a police officer contacted him on the street about some active warrants and a search of his backpack turned up two bags containing 19 grams of methamphetamine as well as a scale and a drug pipe, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He purportedly told police at the time that he was selling "dope" to pay child support.

Middleton faced a punishment range of three to 10 years on the delivery charge. The more serious offense of trafficking, which was dismissed in the plea deal, pertained to an arrest Dec. 11 when a search warrant was served on his residence on West McCord Street in Neosho and a pouch containing 42 grams of crystal meth and a cigarette pack containing another 52 grams of the drug were seized, according to a second affidavit filed with the court.