Neosho man to stand trial in assault of estranged wife

Oct. 21—A 39-year-old Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he rammed a vehicle his estranged wife was driving in Joplin with their child as a passenger.

Cory W. Harris waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and first-degree child endangerment. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 7.

A police officer dispatched Aug. 26 to a disturbance on Maiden Lane in Joplin learned that there had been a collision involving two vehicles. Harris told the officer that his wife hit the brakes of her vehicle, causing him to run into her from behind.

But she told the officer that they were going through a divorce and he would not quit following her, so she pulled into a store parking lot and asked him to leave her alone. As she was leaving the lot, he rammed her vehicle from behind, she told the officer, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the court. The document states that a witness supported her account.

The defendant's wife and child did not require medical attention, according to the affidavit.