Neosho man to stand trial on molestation counts involving 2 more child victims

Apr. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 35-year-old defendant ordered in October to stand trial on charges that he molested a 7-year-old girl was ordered this week to stand trial on three more counts of molestation involving two more underage girls.

Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Neosho resident Fredy O. Lopez to stand trial on three of the four counts of third-degree child molestation filed on him with respect to the additional victims.

The judge had ordered Lopez to stand trial on a single count of second-degree child molestation following testimony regarding the first girl at a preliminary hearing Oct. 21. The judge set May 17 for his arraignment in a trial division in the case involving two more victims.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case of the two additional girls accuses Lopez of touching them inappropriately.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.