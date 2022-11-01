Neosho man to stand trial in road rage shooting incident

Nov. 1—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 34-year-old man with an extensive history of arrests in violent crimes has been ordered to stand trial on assault charges stemming from a road rage incident near Neosho.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that Joshua J. Ryan, of Neosho, should stand trial on two counts of first-degree assault, a single count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of armed criminal action.

Ryan is accused of firing 9 mm rounds into a van occupied by Christian Troxel and Bert Rhodes on March 31, 2021, after an incident in the parking lot of Love's truck stop on Missouri Highway 86 at Interstate 49. No one was injured in the shooting.

Troxel, who was driving the van, told a sheriff's deputy that he accidentally cut off a car in the parking lot of the truck stop and that the driver of the car followed him north on Hammer Road to Kenobi Lane where shots were fired into the van, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

Rhodes testified at the hearing that he saw the driver of the car get out and go in the store at the truck stop and come back out and get in the driver's seat. Rhodes identified Ryan in court Monday as the driver who followed and shot at their van.

Ryan was arrested after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department during which surveillance video footage was obtained from the truck stop that led to development of Ryan as a suspect and identification of him by Troxel from a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Ryan did not testify at the hearing, and the judge set his initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 16.

The defendant's extensive history of arrests includes cases of forcible rape in 2005 when both the victim and defendant were 17, the purported sexual molestation of one 10-year-old girl in 2015, and sexual abuse of a second 10-year-old girl in 2016, and the 2019 robbing and shooting of a man in Noel.

Ryan was never convicted of any of those charges, with the victims in three of the cases ultimately proving unwilling to pursue prosecution and with evidentiary issues cited by the Newton County prosecutor's office as the reason for dismissal of the 2016 child sexual abuse charge.