Neosho man to stand trial in shooting near Diamond

Sep. 6—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge ordered a 34-year-old defendant bound over for trial Tuesday on felony assault charges stemming from the shooting of a woman three months ago.

Judge Christina Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Shawn P. England to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The judge set England's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 4.

The Neosho man is accused of shooting 40-year-old Gine M. Coburn in the stomach during an argument June 10 at Coburn's residence on Elder Road near Diamond.

A probable-cause affidavit states that England and another woman got into an argument with Coburn during which two shots were fired. Coburn ran upstairs to a bedroom where another occupant of the house came to her assistance by holding the bedroom door shut against England and his companion.

The other occupant told a Newton County sheriff's investigator that another shot was fired through the door before he began hitting and fending off England with a bat kept in the bedroom. The witness, who then took Coburn to Mercy Hospital Carthage, told investigators that the defendant and his companion followed them to the hospital, warning them not to tell who had shot her, according to the affidavit.

Coburn later had to be flown to a hospital in Springfield for treatment of the gunshot wound.