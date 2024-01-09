Neosho man to stand trial in vehicle hijacking case

Jan. 9—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 34-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing Monday on vehicle hijacking and theft charges that he is facing.

Eric B. Heathman, of Neosho, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on both felony counts. Judge Jacob Skouby set Heathman's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Jan. 24.

Heathman was arrested on the vehicle hijacking charge Nov. 8 when a Neosho police officer stopped a vehicle for a series of traffic violations and learned that the driver was attempting to attract police attention after Heathman got in the vehicle and threatened to harm him and his family if he did not give him a ride.

The driver told the officer that Heathman stepped out in front of his vehicle at the Intersection of South Street and Pineville Road and appeared to have been struck by a sideview mirror. The driver said that when he stopped to see if he was hurt, Heathman threatened to burn his house to the ground and kill him and his family if he did not give him a ride to a towing service to get his vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The defendant also is accused of stealing $800 and some car keys from a residence in Newton County where he was staying in September of last year.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.