Neosho man takes plea deal in stolen identities case

Jun. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 46-year-old defendant accepted a plea deal Tuesday in a stolen identities case and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Keoach M. Foran-Pugh, of Neosho, entered an Alford plea in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of felony stealing in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office. He had been facing a more serious count of trafficking in stolen identities. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges that a conviction is likely if the case were to proceed to trial.

Judge Kevin Selby accepted the plea bargain and granted Foran-Pugh a suspended imposition of sentence and ordered that the defendant have no contact with one of the victims in the case.

The conviction stems from an arrest by Neosho police Dec. 27, 2019, when he was caught in possession of four driver's licenses, seven Social Security cards, 12 debit and credit cards as well as checks or other bank account information belonging to other people.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.