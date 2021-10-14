Neosho man to be tried on child molestation charge

Oct. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — An 80-year-old Neosho man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he sexually molested a child four years ago.

Eugene H. Anderson waived the hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a count of first-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Jacob Skouby set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Nov. 9.

Anderson is accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl in November 2017 by entering the room where she was sleeping and touching her inappropriately. The girl disclosed the molestation during an interview April 28 at the Children's Center in Joplin, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that she told investigators that he told her to keep it a secret.