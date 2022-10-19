Neosho man waives hearing in child molestation case

Oct. 19—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually molested two boys.

Matthew J. Denefrio, 36, waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree child molestation, and Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division for Nov. 9.

Denefrio is accused of calling two boys, ages 7 and 9, into a room and pulled one of them up onto the bed. The boy was able to get back up and away as Denefrio, according to an affidavit, tried to coax both boys into joining him.

One of the boys told an investigator with the Neosho police that Denefrio had attempted to touch him inappropriately on another occasion.