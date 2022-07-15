Neosho man waives hearing on firearm charges

Jul. 15—A Neosho man was ordered bound over for trial this week on firearm theft and drug charges pertaining to an arrest five months ago in Jasper County.

Trinity J. Sudenberg, 48, waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of stealing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Joseph Hensley set Sudenberg's initial appearance in a trial division on Aug. 17.

The defendant was charged with the offenses following a traffic stop conducted by a sheriff's deputy Feb. 18 in a driveway along North Lone Elm Road in response to a reported theft of a firearm. Sudenberg, who was driving the vehicle, purportedly informed the deputy that there was a gun in a compartment of a door of the car.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Sudenberg told the deputy that he took the gun from the victim of the theft because the victim had been talking about shooting a girl on a school bus. But a passenger in his car purportedly told the deputy that Sudenberg had taken the gun to sell it, according to the affidavit.

A marijuana bong, a small amount of marijuana and two bags of methamphetamine allegedly were seized in a search of the vehicle. The affidavit states that Sudenberg has multiple arrests and convictions in three states and is prohibited from possession of firearms.

