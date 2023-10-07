Neosho man's child-abuse charge dismissed

Oct. 6—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office dismissed a felony child abuse charge this week that a Neosho man was facing for lashing a boy with a belt and slapping his face.

Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Cross said the charge against Jonathan P. Votaw, 38, was being dismissed in light of his compliance with juvenile court requirements for reunification of the family.

Votaw was charged with the offense in November after he purportedly hit a boy across his back and on the side of his ribs with a belt, leaving an imprint. A Neosho police officer responding to a report of the incident wrote in an affidavit that the defendant subsequently took the boy to the ground and slapped his face, leaving a bruise.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.