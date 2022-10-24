Neosho police: Death of couple an apparent murder-suicide

Oct. 24—NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho police say the deaths of an elderly couple discovered on Sunday appear to be a case of murder-suicide.

Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, were found deceased in their home in the 1000 block of Stratford Place.

Police said preliminary findings of their deaths indicate that Donna Barnett had been fatally shot by her husband with a .38-caliber handgun before Charles Barnett shot and killed himself with the gun.

The investigation of the shootings remained ongoing on Monday.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.