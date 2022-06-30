Neosho woman's child abuse charge dismissed

Jun. 30—NEOSHO, Mo. — A 46-year-old woman's child abuse charge was dismissed this week in light of her reported efforts to address her underlying substance abuse issues, according to the Newton County prosecutor's office.

Mandy L. Spilman, of Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court on a felony count of child abuse stemming from an incident June 9, 2021, during which she threw her 17-year-old daughter down on a bed and put her hands to her neck, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The girl and her older sister at the time were attempting an intervention with their mother concerning her drug usage, according to the affidavit.

The prosecutor's office said the charge was dismissed and the hearing not held in light of the defendant having obtained help with her substance abuse.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.