Neovasc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The medical device company posted revenue of $514,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.7 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.35. A year ago, they were trading at $2.21.

