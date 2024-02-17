NEPA kicks off with the first-ever Comic-Con

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lines were long and the weather was cold but that didn’t stop super fans from coming out to the first-ever NEPA Comic Con.

They went, they saw, and they dressed up.

Northeastern Pennsylvania got to nerd out at the inaugural lNEPA Comic Convention Saturday at the days in by Wyndham in Scranton.

Heroes blasted into the Electric City to show off their best cosplay, defeat their nemesis in various games, and shop- with 40 vendors in attendance.

The first-time event gave a large community in the area the chance to come together among like-minded fanatics close to home.

“These conventions, I kind of feel like they are a form of escapism. Like it’s a way for me to be indulged into all my fandoms in a judge-free area and just be myself,” said Mia Rivera from Philadelphia.

“Being the Batman of PA, I travel a lot but it being right here at home and 15 minutes from my house, I get the chance to interact with other people that are like-minded that are really into the nerd topia we are experiencing here today and really enjoy cosplay,” explained Batman Gotham.

The convention closes at 7:00 p.m., but there will be an after-hours karaoke party from 8 until midnight.

Sunday is the final day of NEPA Comic-Con. The main event will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

