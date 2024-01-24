NEPA Lunch Spots: Iron Hart Brewing in Dalton

Jan. 24—DALTON — I went on a mini afternoon brewery tour through the scenic outskirts of Lackawanna County on a snowy yet sunny Sunday. Our first stop was lunch and beer at Iron Hart Brewing.

I've been hearing good things about Iron Hart Brewing — seeing live music scheduled and even noticing people wearing their merchandise. I'm so glad I finally got a chance to experience this hidden gem tucked away in the woods!

Iron Hart Brewing company has been brewing for 12 years in Pennsylvania but their taproom in Dalton is their newest brick-and-mortar location.

Accompany their unique beers with their comfort classics over a weekend dinner or lunch. This ever-changing menu features an hearty assortment of barbecued and smoked meats in all different forms; in sandwiches, on fries, over nachos, or just straight-up. The prices were also extremely reasonable for these absolutely mouth-watering dishes.

I ordered the Brisket Fries, and mistakenly thinking that wouldn't be enough food, I also ordered two Chicken Tacos. Oh it was plenty, but it was all delicious! Brisket is basically my favorite food in the world, so I was IN HEAVEN with this brewery menu. My runner-up faves are mac-n-cheese and quesadillas — which was all coincidentally also on this menu.

Honestly, the Brisket Fries may be the best thing I've tasted in awhile. The crispy fries were topped with a healthy serving of BBQ brisket and white queso with a dash of green onions. Wow! I was dancing in my seat.

Even the Chicken Tacos and my mom's Chicken Quesadilla came with a flavorful smoked chicken to really make the taste stand out from your standard recipe. My mom's boyfriend, Dave ordered the pulled pork sandwich with a side of French fries which was also messy, amazing, and everything a good Pulled Pork Sandwich should be. We all picked something different off the menu and we were all satisfied.

I tried the Brisket Fries and Chicken Tacos at Iron Hart Brewing in Dalton.

Honestly, the Brisket Fries may be the best thing I've tasted in awhile. The crispy fries were topped with a healthy serving of BBQ brisket and white queso with a dash of green onions. Wow! I was dancing in my seat.

Even the Chicken Tacos and my mom's Chicken Quesadilla came with a flavorful smoked chicken to really make the taste stand out from your standard recipe. My mom's boyfriend, Dave ordered the pulled pork sandwich with a side of French fries which was also messy, amazing, and everything a good Pulled Pork Sandwich should be. We all picked something different off the menu and we were all satisfied.

To wash all this delicious BBQ down, I tried the Sour Off Swedish Sour Beer which came in a delightfully unexpected pastel pink. This is one of the craft recipes that Iron Hart Brewing is best known for...and I can see why. The gummy candy-inspired flavor was so sweet and fun that I honestly regret not taking a pack to-go.

There was a little something for everybody's taste on the beer list — whether you're more of a stout-lover, IPA fan, or just like trying new things

This establishment is spacious, thoughtful, and welcoming. The dining tables were burned in with the Iron Hart Logo and the room was appropriately filled with iron and wood accents along with some deer heads on the wall to make local hunters feel at home. The servers were super friendly and helpful, she even wore deer antler earrings to match the theme! There's also this gorgeous stained glass skylight above the bar that really acts like a statement piece to bring the room together.

"Elevated redneck" is the affectionate term I would use to describe the atmosphere — and I mean that in the best possible way. Ideal for impressing a first date with a modern rustic spot you'll both enjoy or bringing in your whole group of friends to let off some steam.

Iron Hart Taproom is open with hours for dinner on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Then, they open at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, which is when I swung by for this picturesque lunch in Dalton.

Next, we headed down the street a little ways to Last Leg Cidery in Fleetville for my next NEPA restaurant/brewery overview!