NEPA for Palestine protest in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cry for a cease-fire was heard in Lackawanna County as pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets.

Saturday ‘NEPA for Palestine,’ protestors posted up outside the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant demanding they end their supply of deadly aid to Israel.

Dozens came out to the plant operated by General Dynamics, where they produce 155-millimeter shells that are being sent to Israel and Ukraine.

New federal regulations for truck drivers

It’s the fifth largest arms maker in the world according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Protestors imploring to end the supply.

“I want to see reality and stop sending arms to Israel. If you want to help Israel you stop bombing,” said Richard Csontos from Scranton.

NEPA for Palestine’ will continue their call for a ceasefire, hinting at a rally in the Diamond City next.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.