Nepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

  • The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu
  • The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu
1 / 2

Nepal appeals for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu
Gopal Sharma
·2 min read

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal urgently needs at least 1.6 million AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine doses to administer second shots as the Himalayan country is recording a surge in new coronavirus cases.

"People who have already got the first dose will be in difficulty if they don't receive their second dose within the stipulated time," said Samir Adhikari, a senior official of the Ministry of Health and Population in capital Kathmandu.

On Monday, Prime Minister K.P.Sharma Oli urged foreign donors to supply vaccines and critical care medicines to prevent a collapse of the small country's creaky health infrastructure.

Nepal, wedged between China and India, has already vaccinated more than two million people with the AstraZeneca vaccine provided by India and China's Sinopharm.

But authorities were forced to suspend the vaccination programme last month after the country failed to secure fresh dispatches of vaccine from India and China.

"I would like to request our neighbours, friendly countries and international organisations to help us with vaccines and critical care medicines ...to support ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic,” Oli said in a televised address.

Oli said officials were in contact China and Russia and other manufacturers to urgently secure vaccines.

Oli, who has been criticised for doing little to contain the pandemic, said vaccines and critical care medicines were "global goods" and that every one should have access.

On Monday, Nepal's COVID-19 cases increased by 7,388 and deaths by 37, the highest spike in 24 hours since the pandemic started. Nepal has recorded a total of 343,418 cases and 3,362 deaths, according to official data.

Weeping relatives offered last respects to their loved ones as crematory workers lifted bodies for open air cremation on the bank of Bagmati river near the Pashupatinath temple, the biggest Hindu shrine in Kathmandu.

Crematory workers say they were stretched as the flow of dead bodies had increased with the recent spike in deaths.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 246.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figure is up from the 245,591,469 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 312,509,575 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. A total of 7,802,513 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

  • Hong Kong flags "fake news" laws

    Speaking at her weekly news conference, Lam said the government was researching "fake news", but added she had no timetable for the legislation.Her comments come a day after RTHK reported that one of its reporters Nabela Qoser, known for her tough questioning of Lam and other officials during mass 2019 anti-government protests, will no longer work for the broadcaster. Another RTHK journalist, Bao Choy, was found guilty by a court last month of improperly accessing public records for a documentary on the police handling of a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters, reporters and bystanders in 2019.Reporters Without Borders ranks Hong Kong 80th out of 180 in terms of press freedom, in freefall over the past decade.

  • One in four Spaniards has had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    One in four Spaniards has now had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation programme. In total, 12,162,359 people have received one dose of one of the four vaccines being used in Spain - or 25.6% of the population of 47 million. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month he expected 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August.

  • Explainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure

    A U.S. court could order the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) shut in coming weeks, disrupting deliveries of crude oil, and making nearby rail traffic more congested. WHAT IS DAPL? The 570,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Dakota Access pipeline, or DAPL, is the largest oil pipeline out of the Bakken shale basin and has been locked in a legal battle with Native American tribes over whether the line can stay open after a judge scrapped a key environmental permit last year.

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • States set dates to lift COVID restrictions. Why experts say having a goal for reopening is important for mental health.

    Knowing that reopening is coming gives people time to psychologically adjust to the change, experts tell Yahoo Life.

  • Deaths at sea highlight failings in Europe migration policy

    As the waves pounded the gray rubber boat carrying more than 100 Africans hoping to reach Europe from Libya, those aboard dialed the number for migrants in distress frantically. In the series of calls to the Alarm Phone hotline, passengers explained that the dinghy had run out of fuel while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea and was quickly filling up with water and panic. On the other end of the line, activists tried to keep the migrants calm as they relayed the boat’s GPS coordinates repeatedly to Italian, Maltese and Libyan authorities and later to Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, hoping authorities would launch a rescue operation as required under international maritime law.

  • 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Bill Gates really is

    Bill Gates is the 4th-richest person in the world. He could give every person on the planet $15 - and still have $28 billion left over.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Hillary Clinton warns of 'huge consequences' in Afghan US troop withdrawal

    The end of the US deployment could play into the Taliban's hands, warns the former secretary of state.

  • Inside the life of Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, an elite equestrian who stands to inherit 'a minuscule portion' of her father's $130 billion fortune

    Bill Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, recently gave an interview discussing growing up enormously wealthy. Take a look inside her life.

  • I'm a mom of 10 who's shopped at Costco for almost 20 years. Here are 20 things I always buy in bulk.

    As a mom with 10 kids ranging from newborn to 19 years old, there are plenty of groceries that I buy in bulk. Here's a look at my Costco list.

  • Why African countries back China on human rights

    Countries on the African continent need to consider the financial cost of upsetting a powerful ally.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years of marriage

    The billionaire couple, who jointly run a charity organisation, say they can no longer "grow together".

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain on Monday denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • China's UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war

    China’s U.N. ambassador on Monday urged stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, warning that further violence could lead to a chaotic situation “and even a civil war.” Zhang Jun also warned that “any wrong handling” might lead to further tension in Myanmar. The U.N. Security Council on Friday strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the military coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

  • ‘Girl in the Bunker’ kidnapper who got 421 years in SC prison dies behind bars

    “He was a bad guy – as bad as you can get without killing anybody,” said former prosecutor Barney Giese of Vinson Filyaw, who kidnapped a 14-year-old Kershaw County girl and kept her in an underground bunker.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride