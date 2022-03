Reuters

Ukrainian ballerinas forced to flee war in their home country have found a temporary home at the German capital's main ballet company, which helps them with practice space, accommodation, clothing and career advice. Prima ballerina Iana Salenko, who tries to get the dancers auditions at ballet companies abroad or in other fields such as the opera, has danced in Berlin since 2005 but was born in Kyiv and can relate to her colleagues' struggles. It is not just Ukrainian dancers who dream about a permanent position at Berlin State Ballet (Staatsballett Berlin), and dancers from other countries, including Russia, are also eager to join the ensemble.