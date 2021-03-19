Nepal becomes third country to give emergency nod to Indian vaccine COVAXIN

The Telegraph

It is going to be quite a decider on Saturday afternoon, and evening, because if anything is virtually certain about the fifth T20 international between India and England, it is that it will last a full four hours. The over-rate in Test cricket has sunk to 12 per hour in the Covid era when health precautions have to be taken, but in this series it has been little more than ten. And while Eoin Morgan will be checking his mobile messages to see if he has copped a penalty for England taking two hours to bowl their allotment in the fourth game, the one sanction so far has been the 20 per cent match-fee fine for Virat Kohli when India were one over short in the third match. It is a far cry from the short, sharp game that was launched in county cricket in 2003: the last over had to start by the time 80 minutes were up, and everyone could see on the scoreboard how the team in the field was doing. All done and dusted in less than three hours. But that was England then and this is India now. Few grounds had floodlights in those days (Sussex were first to install permanent ones), so a county T20 game had to start after work and finish before dark. But then there was no third umpire taking four minutes to adjudicate on one catch, as there was after Dawid Malan had dived for a catch at deep square-leg. Malan did not score many, yet in England’s eight-run defeat he was a central figure. T20 has expanded in India to fill the time available. When spectators are admitted, they are not freezing when the sun goes down and longing to get home. Evening is the best time of day, what is the hurry? It is only bad for parents who want their kids to go to bed instead of watching tv past midnight, which can happen in the IPL - and it was past 11 pm by the time Shardul Thakur’s final over was completed. And the broadcasters love it: the slower the game, the more time for adverts between overs and innings. Bring on the dew, bring out the towels! Slow the game down even more - and as long as there is a decent climax, does anybody - apart from anxious parents and those with first-edition deadlines - really care? For England the greater concern will be that India, by means of the offcutter, have located the Achilles heel in their batting. Four of England’s top seven batsmen are lefthanders, or four of the next five after the openers. The pervading image of the fourth T20 international was of England’s lefthanders, Malan in particular, through their shot before the offcutter arrived and thrashing at mid-air. In the process this series has highlighted two styles of batting. One is the older school, exemplified by Malan on England’s side and by KL Rahul on India’s. They stand tall, play straight and hit - i.e. drive - their boundaries down the ground. Then there is the new school, brought up on T20, like India’s dashing debutant and player of the fourth match, Suryakumar Yadav. No leading elbow for them but the whippiest wrists, and not tall of stature but so flexible they can get under the ball and launch it upwards to any part of the ground.