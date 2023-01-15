Nepal mourns victims of worst air disaster in decades

Rajini Vaidyanathan in Kathmandu & Alexandra Fouché in London - BBC News
·3 min read

Nepalis are observing a day of mourning for victims of the country's worst air disaster for some three decades.

At least 68 people died when a flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara crashed and caught fire on Sunday morning.

Mobile phone footage showed the Yeti Airlines flight rolling sharply as it approached the airport.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but Nepal has a tragic history of fatal airline accidents.

A search and rescue operation that involved hundreds of Nepalese soldiers was suspended overnight due to darkness but is due to resume on Monday morning.

Earlier, local TV reports showed rescuers scrambling around charred sections of the aircraft which hit the ground in the gorge of the Seti River, just over a kilometre from the airport.

Most of the 72 passengers and crew died, but there were unconfirmed reports that several people had survived, although critically injured.

The prime minister of Nepal declared Monday a national day of mourning, and the government set up a panel to investigate the cause of the disaster.

Local resident Divya Dhakal told the BBC how she rushed to the crash site after seeing the aircraft plunge from the sky shortly after 11:00am local time (05:15 GMT).

"By the time I was there the crash site was already crowded. There was huge smoke coming from the flames of the plane. And then helicopters came over in no time," she said.

"The pilot tried his best to not hit civilisation or any home," she added. "There was a small space right beside the Seti River and the flight hit the ground in that small space."

Aviation accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, often due to its remote runways and sudden weather changes that can make for hazardous conditions.

This Himalayan nation, home to some of the most breath-taking mountains in the world, has some of the most difficult terrain to navigate.

A lack of investment in new aircraft and poor regulation have also been blamed in the past.

In May 2022 a Tara Air plane crashed in northern Nepal, killing 22 people. Four years earlier 51 people were killed when a flight travelling from Bangladesh caught fire as it landed in Kathmandu.

The European Union has banned Nepalese airlines from its airspace over concerns about training and maintenance standards.

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara left the Nepalese capital just after 10:30 (04:45 GMT) for what should have been a short trip.

It had 68 passengers on board, including at least 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members.

Of the passengers, 53 were said to be Nepalese. There were five Indian, four Russians and two Koreans on the plane. There was also one passenger each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France among others.

Khum Bahadur Chhetri, a local resident, told Reuters that he was observing the flight from the roof of his home as it approached the airport.

"I saw the plane trembling, moving left and right, and then suddenly it nosedived and it went into the gorge," Chhetri said.

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal Announces National Day of Mourning Following Deadly Plane Crash

    Nepal’s prime minister announced a national day of mourning following the crash of a passenger plane which killed at least 30 people in central Nepal on Sunday, January 15.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara after taking off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to the airline.Footage by Teresha Bhatta shows smoke billowing about 1.5 km west of that site, according to her father, Shashi Dev Shah. He told Storyful that Teresha heard a “big bang” and saw a “huge flame” rise up from the crash site.Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced the formation of a high-level investigation committee. Credit: Teresha Bhatta and Shashi Dev Shah via Storyful

  • At least 68 dead in Nepal plane crash; search for the missing underway

    Yeti Airlines Flight NYT691 crashed in a ravine near the resort town of Pokhara in Nepal. A search for the missing is underway.

  • TRX Gold's (TSE:TNX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying

    Fifteen foreigners were onboard the Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday, said Nepal's aviation authorities.

  • Why Amazon and Alphabet Are Still 2 of My Highest-Conviction Stocks in 2023

    How the mighty have fallen: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has given up nearly all the gains it made after 2020's big coronavirus-fueled sell-off. Here's why Amazon and Alphabet are still two of my highest-conviction stocks in 2023. To be sure, Amazon and Alphabet have some drawbacks.

  • China's 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

    China's economic growth for 2022 is expected to have been among its weakest in four decades after the twin crises of the pandemic and property woes, analysts said ahead of Tuesday's GDP announcement.The World Bank forecast China's GDP will rebound to 4.3 percent for 2023 -- still below expectations.

  • The rain paused, but the work hasn't for road crews battling nature's wrath

    In the Santa Cruz mountains, torrential rains and high winds have flooded parks, washed out roads, knocked down trees and utility poles -- snarling a community and isolating many. County workers are up before the crack of dawn, struggling to put things back in order before the next storms arrive.

  • War game suggests U.S. needs to bolster Taiwan's defenses now to avoid heavy casualties

    The Center for Strategic & International Studies conducted war games mimicking a 2026 Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The scenarios found the U.S. has to do more to prepare in case of a potential invasion.

  • Biden delivers Sunday sermon on civil rights at Martin Luther King Jr.'s church

    President Joe Biden is honoring civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, during a Sunday sermon.

  • Yeti Airlines Flight Crashes in Central Nepal

    A passenger plane crashed in central Nepal, on Sunday, January 15, killing at least 30 people, according to local news reports.Sixty-eight passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines flight that crashed in Pokhara after taking off from Kathmandu, the Kathmandu Post reported.Footage by Diwas Bohora shows a plane flying low before it crashed in Pokhara, next to the Seti River.“I was not sure that the plane was going to crash but this is the turning point for the new airport,” he told Storyful.Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal called an emergency meeting at the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu following the crash, his office said. Dahal directed “all the government bodies” to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations. Credit: Diwas Bohora/@channeld4641 via Storyful

  • Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

    An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the investigation in 2021 following years of Cooper's pleas for clemency. The case had garnered national attention from people including now-Vice President Kamala Harris and reality star Kim Kardashian.

  • Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for UFC 285 title fight vs. Ciryl Gane

    Jon Jones finds himself in unfamiliar territory heading into his UFC 285 heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane.

  • Two more echelons with military personnel and equipment from Russia arrived in Belarus

    Russia has sent two more echelons with personnel and military equipment to Belarus. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: Belaruski Hajun has confirmed the information about the arrival of several new echelons of the Russian Armed Forces with personnel and military equipment in Belarus.

  • Scores killed worst Nepal air crash in 30 years

    STORY: Scores of people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in Nepal.The Yeti Airlines domestic flight was carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu when it went down in Pokhara in clear weather, according to officials from Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority.Footage shows rescuers scouring the wreckage and scorched earth around the site.Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, said it was a "tragic" incident and that he'd be calling an emergency cabinet meeting, with an ongoing investigation into the cause.A Yeti Airlines spokesman confirmed those aboard the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft included two infants and four crew members.It was also carrying international passengers including five Indians, four Russians and one Irish, two South Koreans, one Australian, one French and one Argentine national.Deadly air incidents are common in Nepal, which has small airports in mountainous terrain where weather conditions can change quickly.And the European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.The Sunday crash is Nepal's worst since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

  • At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades

    At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight of Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation. Hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside where the flight carrying 72 people from the capital Kathmandu went down. It was Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992, the Aviation Safety Network database showed, when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

  • The best soundbars for 2023: My 7 top picks for theater-quality audio at home

    A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.

  • Somers: How much does a bounty and a lawsuit figure into Cardinals' pursuit of new coach?

    One is suing the NFL and the Cardinals. Another put a bounty on a Cardinals QB. Yet, Michael Bidwill is ready to interview them both for coaching job.

  • Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.

    Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.

  • Threatened Texas Brewery Defends Decision To Turn Away Kyle Rittenhouse Rally

    "Our place is super inclusive,” the brewery CEO told The Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-law enforcement. ... We have a lot of gay patrons."

  • Fight over estate of Brian Walshe's father, who lived in Hull, reveals troubling accusations

    Until now, the dispute over the will and the estate had played out quietly in Plymouth Probate Court.