Nepal opens replica Dharahara Tower in Kathmandu

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Oli (C) waves during the inauguration of Dharahara tower, Kathmandu, 24 April

A replica of a tower destroyed six years ago in an earthquake has been inaugurated in the capital of Nepal, Kathmandu.

The original Dharahara Tower was built in the 1830s by Nepal's first prime minister and was a popular tourist attraction.

Ruins of the Dharahara Tower, Kathmandu after the earthquake on 25 April 2015

The tower collapsed in the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8 and killed more than 9,000 people. More than 50 people died in the destruction of the tower itself, also known as the Bhimsen Tower.

People inspect the damage of the collapsed landmark Dharahara, also called Bhimsen Tower, Kathmandu, 25 Apr 2015

When it was built, the original tower had 18 storeys, reduced to 11 after another earthquake in 1935.

The new structure was officially opened by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a day before the anniversary of the disaster.

Newly reconstructed Dharahara Tower, Kathmandu, Nepal (April 2021)

The new tower, which stands 72m high (236ft), has 22 storeys. It has a garden, a museum and a fountain, as well as two lifts to make it more accessible.

Dharahara Tower, Kathmandu, Nepal (April 2021)

The tower is shaped like a minaret and offers views across the Kathmandu Valley. However, visitors will have to wait until later in the year to enjoy them, as there will be no access for the public until November.