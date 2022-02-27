Nepal parliament debates U.S. grant amid protests

Gopal Sharma
·1 min read

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's parliament began debating a U.S. infrastructure grant of $500 million which, critics say, undermines the Himalayan nation's sovereignty as protesters opposed to the proposed funds clashed with police, officials and witnesses said on Sunday.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide the aid in a grant to fund an electricity transmission line and road improvement project.

The aid does not need to be repaid and Washington says it comes without conditions.

But opponents, many wary of U.S. influence, say the aid would undermine Nepal's laws and sovereignty, as it would not have sufficient control over the projects.

Major political parties, including those in the ruling coalition, are divided over whether to accept the grant.

"The agreement will bring Nepal under the security umbrella of the United States and should be rejected," Bhim Rawal, a lawmaker of the opposition Nepal Communist Party (Unified Marxist-Leninist), told parliament.

Supporters of the grant believe there is nothing to object to.

"It will promote the interest and welfare of the country and should be accepted," Mahant Thakur, a deputy of the Loktantrick Samajwadi Party, said during the debate.

Hundreds of protesters opposed to the aid clashed with police who used teargas, water cannon and rattan sticks to disperse them and stop them marching on parliament.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the grant later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Iyer leads India to T20 series win over Sri Lanka

    Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 74 as India hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to clinch the series on Saturday.

  • Missing woman Marissa Grimes found dead; man with history of domestic violence in custody

    A 26-year-old woman reported missing in Arlington was found dead underneath a Fort Worth home, and police took a man into custody who has a history of domestic violence against her.

  • Market check: Dow rallies, Nvidia hit with potential cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market before the close.

  • Tested: 2022 VW Jetta GLI Proves That VW Still Cares about Drivers

    Although it drops the previous base trim, the GLI still can be had with a six-speed manual.

  • Long queues form at central Europe border crossings as people flee Ukraine

    People fleeing war in Ukraine poured into central Europe on Sunday, with queues at border crossings stretching back for kilometres on the fourth day of a Russian invasion that has pushed nearly 400,000 people to seek safety abroad. With men of conscription age prevented from leaving Ukraine, it is mostly women and children arriving at the border in eastern Poland, Slovakia and Hungary and in northern and northeastern Romania. Some 368,000 people have fled abroad from the fighting in Ukraine, the U.N. refugee agency said on Sunday, citing data provided by national authorities.

  • EXPLAINER: How is Russia-Ukraine war linked to religion?

    Ukraine’s tangled political history with Russia has its counterpart in the religious landscape, with Ukraine’s majority Orthodox Christian population divided between an independent-minded group based in Kyiv and another loyal to its patriarch in Moscow.

  • Exceptions to U.S. curbs on Russia seen weakening impact

    U.S. curbs on exports to Russia for invading Ukraine look tough at first glance, but exemptions on everything from mobile phones to airplane parts coupled with the difficulty of policing shipments suggest a softer economic blow. The restrictions imposed on Thursday, and similar measures being adopted by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Canada and other countries, are meant to hurt Russia over time. But numerous exceptions weaken the new 86-page U.S. rule.

  • Fed Repeats It Will ‘Soon’ Be Time to Raise Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve reiterated its view that it will “soon” be time to raise interest rates to counter high inflation amid a buoyant U.S. job market.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Sanctions Putin, Key Aides as Russian Forces Encircle KyivTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateChina State Banks Restrict Financing for Russian CommoditiesRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisThe Fed

  • US: Moscow 'resorting to outright lies'

    The U.S. State Department blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian troops continue to bear down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. "Moscow is resorting to outright lies," said Spokesman Ned Price. (Feb. 25)

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • NJ Ukrainian community rallies for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    Protesters call for a "no-fly zone" over the skies of Ukraine in front of Rep. Chris Smith's office in Freehold.

  • Ukraine military says it repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base

    Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

  • Jeff Blashill warns Detroit Red Wings: Pushback against Maple Leafs was 'fool's gold'

    The Detroit Red Wings didn't roll over, but their push against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 10-7 loss on Saturday was too little too late.

  • Rick Scott responds to GOP criticism of his 11-point plan without talking about tax hike

    Senator Rick Scott released an 11-point plan this week that drew bipartisan criticism, mainly over a portion dealing with income taxes.

  • Police are fencing off the Capitol for Biden's State of the Union

    U.S. Capitol Police will place a fence around the Capitol building ahead of a possible demonstration that could aim to disrupt Tuesday's State of the Union address, the agency said in a statement Sunday.Why it matters: The Capitol last year had several major security incidents, including the Jan. 6 riot, and officials are now on high alert in the face of potential threats, writes Axios' Andrew Solender.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Department of H

  • Ukrainian Official Describes Teaching Kids 'Turtle Game' To Prepare For Attacks

    “The most complicated thing is to explain to children what’s going on," Kira Rudyk said.

  • Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy calls out former partner Kirstie Alley over Ukraine-Russia tweet

    Ukraine-born dancer appeared on ‘DWTS’ with Alley in 2011

  • Clyburn slams Trump, others praising Putin: 'Domestic enemies'

    Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) had some choice words this week for Americans lionizing Russian President Vladimir Putin amid war in Ukraine, characterizing them as "domestic enemies" who'd prefer to live in a corrupt, Putin-esque autocracy than a constitutional democracy. Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, singled out former President Trump, as well as conservative media pundits, who have showered praise on Putin in recent days even as he's...

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • Republicans fear Michelle Obama presidential run, ex-Trump aide says

    Former treasury spokeswoman tells CPAC ex-first lady is popular and ‘immune to criticism’ – though Obama has ruled out politicsTrump hints at 2024 presidential bid in CPAC speech Michelle Obama sits with her husband, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsberg at the White House in 2010. Photograph: Charles Dharapak/AP Michelle Obama would put Republicans “in a very difficult position” if she ran for president in 2024, a former Trump aide said, because the former first lady i