Nepal plane crash streamed on Facebook
Cell phone video shows Yeti Airlines passenger Sonu Jaiswa smiling as the plane approached the runway in Nepal on Sunday. That's when the plane tilted to the left and quickly crashed. (Jan. 17)
STORY: The passenger flight crash on Sunday (January 15) killed at least 70 people in Nepal's worst plane accident for 30 years.The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the aircraft, carrying 72 people, to go down in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.Rescuers battled cloudy weather and poor visibility on Monday as they scoured a river gorge for passengers who are unaccounted for, more than 24 hours after the crash.Locals gathered in Pokhara to watch the rescue efforts, looking at the charred remains of the plane near a mountain gorge.The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to the scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
Officials believe everyone on board was killed when the Yeti Airlines passenger plane, flying from India to Nepal, went down suddenly on approach to landing.
Sonu Jaiswal captured the final seconds on board the doomed Yeti Airlines flight which crashed in Pokhara.
Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for the cause of Nepal's deadliest plane crash in 30 years. Many of the passengers on Sunday's flight were returning home to Pokhara, though the city is also popular with tourists since it's the gateway to the Annapurna Circuit hiking trail.
Pilots say Nepal can be a challenging place to fly, but conditions at the time of the crash were good, with low wind, clear skies and temperatures well above freezing. A dramatic video shot on a smartphone from the ground shows the last moments before the plane crashed in a gorge about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) from newly opened Pokhara International Airport. The aircraft's nose is noticeably high before the left wing suddenly drops and the plane falls out of sight of the video, indicating a likely stall, said Amit Singh, an experienced pilot and founder of India's Safety Matters Foundation.
Nepal plane crash: Flight data and cockpit voice recorders recovered
Here’s the latest for Sunday, January 15: At least 68 dead after plane crashes in Nepal; Biden to Americans: 'Pay attention' to MLK's legacy; Madrid health workers protest regional policies; Heavy snowfall in Iran brings joy and disruption.
Investigators said they have recovered the flight recorders from the airplane that crashed in Nepal.
Here's the latest for Monday January 16th: Nepal plane crash black boxes found; Deadly missile strike in southeast Ukraine; House Republicans pressure Biden over documents; More storms in California.
