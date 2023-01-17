Nepal plane crash streamed on Facebook

Reuters Videos

STORY: The passenger flight crash on Sunday (January 15) killed at least 70 people in Nepal's worst plane accident for 30 years.The data on the recorders may help investigators determine what caused the aircraft, carrying 72 people, to go down in clear weather just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.Rescuers battled cloudy weather and poor visibility on Monday as they scoured a river gorge for passengers who are unaccounted for, more than 24 hours after the crash.Locals gathered in Pokhara to watch the rescue efforts, looking at the charred remains of the plane near a mountain gorge.The plane, on a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to the scenic Annapurna mountain range, was carrying 57 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one person each from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.