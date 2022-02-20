Nepal police fire rubber bullets during US grant protest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sher Bahadur Deuba
    Prime Minister of Nepal
Demonstrators hurl stones at police
Demonstrators hurled stones at riot police during the clashes

Police in Nepal have fired rubber bullets and tear gas as hundreds of people protested over a $500m (£368m) US grant going before parliament.

Nepal signed the Millennium Challenge Corporation pact to fund infrastructure projects in 2017 and it has been a bone of contention between the US and China.

Several people were injured in the demonstrations outside parliament in Kathmandu.

Groups opposing the US funding have said it undermines Nepal's sovereignty.

Protesters were also targeted with water cannon in an attempt to disperse Sunday's demonstration. Police had stones thrown at them.

A police officer throws a stone back at protesters
A police officer throws a stone back at protesters
A demonstrator throws a tear gas cylinder back at police in Kathmandu
A demonstrator throws a tear gas cylinder back at police in Kathmandu

Parliament has until 28 February to ratify the deal, which has been delayed by divisions within political parties, including the ruling coalition.

Some of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's coalition partners including Maoist politicians, seen as traditionally close to China, have questioned the deal, according to the AFP news agency.

"Although they agreed to present the agreement in the parliament, it's still not clear whether all coalition partners will cast their vote in favour... Our efforts will continue to convince them," Prakash Sharan Mahat, spokesman for the ruling Nepali Congress party, told AFP.

Nepalese police arrest a man during the demonstration
Nepalese police arrest a man during the demonstration
Protesters cremate a dummy corpse representing the US grant they oppose
Protesters cremate a dummy corpse representing the US grant they oppose

Nepalese media has reported the US administration has held conversations with Nepali politicians urging them to endorse the pact by the end of the month or face the ties between the countries being reviewed. In response Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said such development co-operation should "come with no strings attached".

The Millennium Challenge Corporation was created by the US Congress in 2004 and offers large grants to support economic growth and reduce poverty, according to Washington DC.

Police use water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters
Police use water cannon in an attempt to disperse protesters
Riot police
Riot police
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State Department gives preliminary approval to $6 billion tanks sale to Poland

    The U.S. has given preliminary approval for a sale of $6 billion worth of battle tanks and other equipment to Poland as the U.S. continues to bolster NATO's defense capabilities along the alliance's eastern flank. Speaking to reporters from Poland on Friday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the procurement will "help to ensure a more equitable sharing of responsibilities within the alliance for our common defense."Austin said the time frame...

  • Presidents' Day appliance sales are already here—shop Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's

    Shop all the best Presidents' Day appliance sales this year at Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe's, Appliances Connection and more.

  • Point-in-time count will survey homeless individuals across Kitsap on Thursday

    The County will conduct its point in time count on February 24th to survey homeless individuals in Kitsap.

  • One in five Gen Z adults identifies as LGBTQ, Gallup finds

    Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosOne in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday. Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with A

  • U.S. takes steps to counter Ukraine crisis energy costs, Harris says

    There could be a knock-on impact to energy prices paid by American consumers from ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said, adding that the U.S. government is working to mitigate the effects. Speaking in Munich, where she had been attending a security summit, Harris said the United States is taking "specific and appropriate steps" to prepare for any potential costs. Harris also repeated President Joe Biden's assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already taken the decision to attack Ukraine.

  • Suspects sought in power tool theft

    Authorities are looking for three suspects believed to be connected to the theft of thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

  • Louisiana Legislature passes Congressional map without adding Black district

    Louisiana lawmakers also passed new political maps for the state House and Senate, state school board and Public Service Commission.

  • Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 with cold-like symptoms

    Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

  • Erika Jayne accused of ‘aiding and abetting’ Tom Girardi in $2.1 million lawsuit

    A new lawsuit accuses “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne of “aiding and abetting” with the alleged financial wrongdoings of estranged husband T

  • U.S. concerned about Zelenskyy's trip to Munich

    The Biden administration is concerned about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plans to leave his country this weekend to attend the Munich Security Conf

  • Viral Video Crushes Donald Trump With His Own Words About Pleading The Fifth

    #TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver at Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white squ

  • How Trump Said Too Much and Helped New York Investigators

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump was just trying to help. Instead, he just handed investigators more ammunition.On Monday, Trump’s lawyers filed documents alleging that he “denies knowledge”—and doesn’t even know enough “to form a belief”—about the way he allegedly slapped a 30-percent brand premium on some business properties in 2014.But the very next day, Trump said the complete opposite when he issued a lengthy statement to counter ne

  • Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

    Analysis: Just as Russian armour and helicopters are edging up the border, Russian messaging is also advancing to the brink A cannon mounted on a Russian war ship fires during a naval exercise in the Black Sea, as seen in a still taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 18 February. Photograph: AP The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood

  • We Finally Know What Putin Planned for a False Flag Op Against Ukraine

    (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)Russian news agencies are amplifying claims that they have prevented an attempt from Ukraine to explode a chlorine gas tank in separatist territory, Horlivka, in what experts say appears to be the latest attempt from Russia to claim Ukraine is the aggressor and create a pretext to invade.Ukrainian intelligence warned last month of this very prospect. Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency warned that Russia was preparing to use the presence of chemicals

  • John Bolton: Putin has 'incentive' to drag out Ukraine crisis

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be dragging out the Ukraine crisis in a campaign of "classic brinkmanship" and warned the European leader could win control of the country without sparking a large-scale conflict or invasion.

  • Federal judge rules that Trump can be sued over the Capitol riot and does not have absolute immunity

    "The court well understands the gravity of its decision," the ruling said. "But the alleged facts of this case are without precedent."

  • Letters and feedback: Feb. 19, 2022

    Readers share their views in letters to the editor

  • Trump has fought document subpoenas for 3 years. So why didn't the Manhattan DA just get a search warrant?

    The Manhattan DA's ex-investigations chief can't understand: why no search warrant on Donald Trump? Others say it's a bit more complicated.

  • Guest Opinion: Russians rightly unsettled by NATO's eastward creep

    I'm not saying Putin is a nice guy. But I’d like to know how Americans would respond if Russia signed a military alliance with Canada and Mexico.