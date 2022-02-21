Nepal police fire tear gas as MPs debate US grant
Nepal police fire rubber bullets and use water canons as hundreds protest against a $500-million US grant going before the country's parliament. Nepal signed the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact in 2017 to fund infrastructure projects, but its ratification has been in limbo because of divisions within political parties. Some say it undermines Nepal's sovereignty, but Washington believes China is behind a disinformation campaign against the pact.