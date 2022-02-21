Nepal police fire tear gas as MPs debate US grant

BGR

Scientists have discovered the largest known galaxy ever. The new discovery is located around 3 billion light-years away. The galaxy, which is named Alcyoneus, is a giant radio galaxy. The galaxy is roughly 16.3 million light-years long. For reference, our own galaxy measures under 106,000 light-years. That makes Alcyoneus roughly 153.77 times longer than the …