Nepal protests: Thousands march against move to dissolve parliament

Nepalese Communist activists take a part in a rally against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal
Around 10,000 protesters are estimated to have taken part in a march in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu

Thousands of people in Nepal have defied coronavirus restrictions to protest against an attempt by the prime minister to dissolve parliament.

The protesters argue that the move is unconstitutional, and Nepal's Supreme Court is considering petitions against it.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli says new elections are essential to end infighting within his governing party.

China has noted the instability in its neighbour with concern.

Mr Oli was appointed prime minister in February 2018 after his Nepal Communist Party (NCP) won legislative elections.

He formed the NCP with the support of former Maoist rebels, becoming the first prime minister to be elected under the newly adopted constitution of Nepal in 2015.

But in recent months internal squabbling and a lack of co-operation from the former Maoist wing of his party have paralysed decision-making, forcing him to seek a new popular mandate.

The dissolution of parliament at the request of Mr Oli was announced on 20 December, with elections scheduled for 30 April and 10 May next year.

The move has a created a crisis of government in the Himalayan country, which has been racked by political instability since street protests restored multi-party democracy in 1990.

Nepalese Communist activists hold up their fists during a protest against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal
The prime minister said new elections are necessary to end political in-fighting

Traffic was severely disrupted in Kathmandu as opponents of Mr Oli held rallies in different parts of the capital on Tuesday.

Police said at least 10,000 people were on the streets to participate in one of the marches, one of the most intense protests the country has seen since Mr Oli dissolved parliament.

A Nepalese Communist activist takes a part in a rally against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal
Protesters argue that the prime minister's move to dissolve parliament on 20 December was unconstitutional

"The prime minister has no authority to dissolve the parliament under the constitution," student Rajesh, 19, told Reuters news agency at the protest. "Therefore, he should reverse his decision immediately."

The ongoing political turmoil has triggered concerns in Nepal's northern neighbour China, which has sent a four-member delegation to hold talks with the rival factions of the NCP to avoid a split.

Nepalese Communist activists take a part in a rally against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal
China has called on Nepal's political leaders to resolve the crisis amicably

At a news conference in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged all sides to find a peaceful way out of the dispute.

China has pledged billions of dollars in various infrastructure projects in Nepal as part of its infrastructure drive, the Belt and Road Initiative.

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs

    More than a year before Anthony Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited his home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Officers were called to Pamela Perry’s home in Nashville on Aug. 21, 2019, after getting a report from her attorney that she was making suicidal threats while sitting on her front porch with firearms, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Tuesday in an emailed statement. A police report said Raymond Throckmorton, the attorney, told officers that day that he also represented Warner.

  • Trump spreads NewsMax-fueled conspiracy about Brad Raffensperger's nonexistent brother

    President Trump is back with another far-fetched conspiracy theory about Georgia's election results.As certified election results and multiple recounts proved, President-elect Joe Biden won the typically red state in the 2020 election. But that hasn't stopped Trump from launching lawsuits and lies aimed at invalidating the election results there, including early Wednesday morning, when he tweeted a provably false claim about the state's Republican secretary of state.Brad Raffensperger, who runs the state's elections, has faced threats and wild conspiracy theories after refusing to listen to Trump and his allies' attempts to overturn the election results. The far-right network NewsMax tried to draw up another one Tuesday night, this time claiming Raffensperger's brother worked for the Chinese technology company Huawei. Trump repeated the claim in a Wednesday tweet, implying the alleged relation compromised the secretary of state's election integrity.Someone named Ron Raffensperger does have a high-level spot at Huawei. But just like thousands of people who share last names in this country, he and the secretary of state aren't brothers. In fact, Brad Raffensperger doesn't even have a brother.Trump's continued conspiracy-mongering comes just days before Georgians return to the polls for a runoff election that will determine the balance of power in the Senate. The president and his far-right supporters have tried to undermine confidence in Georgia's election system, with some even encouraging Republicans not to vote in what they're claiming is an insecure election.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Russia summons UK envoy, expands visa ban list, in response to Navalny sanctions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it had summoned Britain's ambassador to tell her it was expanding the number of British citizens banned from entry in response to London sanctioning Russian officials over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny is convalescing in Germany after being poisoned in Russia with a Novichok nerve agent, an attack about which Britain and other Western countries have said Russia, which denies wrongdoing, has serious questions to answer. The Kremlin has said it has yet to see evidence that Navalny was poisoned and President Vladimir Putin has suggested the way the incident has been presented in the West is part of a U.S.-backed plot to try to discredit him.

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

    In August 2019, the girlfriend of Anthony Quinn Warner — the man police say blew up his RV in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, damaging 41 buildings — told authorities that he was making bombs inside the vehicle, The Tennessean reports. While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said Warner was "not on our radar," The Tennessean obtained a report from the Metro Nashville Police Department that says on Aug. 21, 2019, Warner's girlfriend told officers that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence," information that was then shared with the FBI.Her attorney, Raymond Throckmorton III, had called police, and when officers arrived at the girlfriend's house in Antioch, Tennessee, they found her outside with two unloaded guns that she said belonged to Warner, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told The Tennessean. The police then went to Warner's home, where no one answered the door. Officers spotted his RV, but were unable to see inside of it. The report states they also noticed "several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door."Aaron told The Tennessean "the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all," and "at no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken."Throckmorton told The Tennessean on Tuesday that he called law enforcement because his client was afraid Warner was going to hurt her. He believes that "somebody, somewhere, dropped the ball," and with the information they had on Warner, police could have taken additional steps to prevent the bombing.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer says Army sergeant arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting may have PTSD

    An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday that her client may suffer from posttraumatic stress disorder.

  • Anger as conservative pollster Rasmussen appears to back overturning election result

    It’s the latest appeal from conservatives to nullify November’s legitimate election results

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

    The United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, a show of force meant to deter Iran from attacking American or allied targets in the Middle East. One senior U.S. military officer said the flight by two Air Force B-52 bombers was in response to signals that Iran may be planning attacks against U.S. allied targets in neighboring Iraq or elsewhere in the region in the coming days, even as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office. The B-52 bomber mission, flown round trip from an Air Force base in North Dakota, reflects growing concern in Washington, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's administration, that Iran will order further military retaliation for the U.S. killing last Jan. 3 of top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Gaza militants fire rockets into the sea in first joint exercise

    An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Gaza is run by Hamas and also home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad.

  • Hong Kongers charged in China plead guilty, relatives told

    Relatives of the 10 Hong Kongers accused of fleeing the city by speedboat during a government crackdown on dissent say they've been informed that their family members pleaded guilty, according to a support group. The families of the detainees were informed by court-appointed lawyers Tuesday that a court in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen will deliver the verdicts on Wednesday, according to the 12 Hongkongers Concern Group, which is assisting the families. The 10 defendants all faced charges of illegally crossing the border, while two of them faced additional charges of organizing the attempt, according to an indictment issued in Shenzhen.

  • The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has 3 key advantages despite lower efficacy rate

    The United Kingdom on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for use, joining the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which has already been rolled out, as another tool in the country's massive vaccination drive. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hanock said enough doses of both vaccines are on order to give the entire population two jabs, and he's "highly confident that we can get enough vulnerable people vaccinated by the spring that we can now see our route out of this pandemic."Skeptics may want some caveats attached to that statement since the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine had some mixed results in clinical trials. Data revealed earlier this month showed it was 62 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections, which is not as high as the roughly 95 percent efficacy rate attributed to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates. But the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is nevertheless considered safe, and none of the volunteers developed a severe infection or were hospitalized, key metrics in determining the success of a vaccine. It also comes with a few key logistical advantages that could be a game-changer. It's cheap to produce, and unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doesn't require ultra-cold temperatures for storage, which will make vaccine distribution easier, especially to rural communities. Finally, the gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine can be as long as 12 weeks, which means more people in the U.K. can receive an initial dose at an earlier stage, giving them some form of protection before the second. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms

    A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory. The Yantian District Court in the southern city of Shenzhen gave the harshest sentences to the two accused organizers of the ill-fated Aug. 23 attempt to reach self-ruled Taiwan. Relatives said all defendants pleaded guilty, a move apparently aimed at receiving lighter sentences.

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • Swiss canton says person died after COVID-19 shot, unclear if there is a link

    ZURICH (Reuters) -A Swiss person who was among the first in the country to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot later died, officials in the canton of Lucerne said on Wednesday, though they did not indicate whether the death was related to the inoculation. "We are aware of the case," a spokesperson said, adding the matter had been referred to Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic. The canton did not release details including the time that elapsed between when the person received the shot and when the death occurred.